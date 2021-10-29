TenUp (TUP) Reaches One Day Volume of $366,876.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, TenUp has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $4.51 million and $366,876.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 352.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000705 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 229,613,289 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

