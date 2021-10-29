Teradyne, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of TER opened at $137.01 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

