Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $137.93 and last traded at $135.95. Approximately 33,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,640,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.07.

Several other research firms have also commented on TER. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

