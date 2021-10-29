Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

