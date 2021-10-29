Teucrium Wheat Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 613 call options.

Shares of WEAT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 424,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 116,769 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

