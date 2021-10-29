Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613,466 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.92% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $98,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

