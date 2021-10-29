Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Textron worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Textron by 573.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $421,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $214,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $750,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

