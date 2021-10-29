TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.37.

TSE TFII traded down C$11.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 468,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. TFI International has a one year low of C$58.27 and a one year high of C$148.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.83.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

