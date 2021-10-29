The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

