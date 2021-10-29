The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.