The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

