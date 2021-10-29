The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $36.01. 1,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

