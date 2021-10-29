The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.73.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.28. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.