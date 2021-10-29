The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $267.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.73.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $207.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.28. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.