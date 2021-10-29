The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 236,565 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CG stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.77. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,640,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

