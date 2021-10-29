The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,458 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,269,016 shares of company stock valued at $98,952,602. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

