The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

