The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on November 26th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EDIN stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 609.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.75. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 430.17 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 647 ($8.45). The company has a current ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

