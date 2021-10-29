The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on November 26th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EDIN stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 609.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.75. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 430.17 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 647 ($8.45). The company has a current ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
