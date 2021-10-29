The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 292.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

EL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $325.15. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $315.20. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

