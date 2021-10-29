The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 17.22% of The GEO Group worth $150,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 98.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 832,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.