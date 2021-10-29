The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.53 ($14.75).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €12.16 ($14.31) on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €12.34 ($14.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion and a PE ratio of -173.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.89 and a 200 day moving average of €10.46.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.