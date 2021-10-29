The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

GYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 263.18 ($3.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £467.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.