The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).
GYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.