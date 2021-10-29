The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $74.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 777,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

