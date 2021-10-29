The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

