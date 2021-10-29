The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.
The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.
In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
