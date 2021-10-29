The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

