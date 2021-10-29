The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,081 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

