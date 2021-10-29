The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $223,000 Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $114,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

SELB opened at $3.70 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

