The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $228,000 Investment in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

FBRX opened at $2.76 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBRX. FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

