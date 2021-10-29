The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 7,300 Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

