The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

