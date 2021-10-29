The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $222.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $4,157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

