The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

NYSE:SHW opened at $321.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $323.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

