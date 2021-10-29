The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $335.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.19.

SHW opened at $321.42 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

