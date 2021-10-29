The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Critical Comparison

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and The Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.15 -$80.53 million N/A N/A The Southern Banc $5.55 million 0.73 $480,000.00 N/A N/A

The Southern Banc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% The Southern Banc 8.61% 3.86% 0.46%

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.