The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Southern by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 298,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 240,882 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 291,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,389 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.47. 43,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,557. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

