The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $71,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

NYSE TD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

