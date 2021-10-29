The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 543.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.