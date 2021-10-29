TheStreet Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 807,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

