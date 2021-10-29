Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $142.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE THO opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

