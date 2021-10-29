ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 9,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 582,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Specifically, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,450,414 shares of company stock valued at $54,424,331.

TDUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

