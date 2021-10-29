thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in October

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

