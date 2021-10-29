Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.55 $2.28 billion $3.74 31.14 Ideal Power $430,000.00 193.50 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tokyo Electron and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.60%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

