Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

