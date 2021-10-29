Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$21.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

