Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 82.2% in October

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,003. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

