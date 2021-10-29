TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 6.3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 20,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 74,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $612.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -344.89.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in TORM by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.