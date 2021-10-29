TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 6.3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 20,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 74,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $612.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -344.89.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
