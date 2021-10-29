TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,800. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

