TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $6,048,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $583,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $8,064,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTPG stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

