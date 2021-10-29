TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $459.36

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 459.36 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.38). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 488 ($6.38), with a volume of 577,240 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 485.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 459.36. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.