Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $53,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

